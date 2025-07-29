Chittoor collector orders swift action to curb dengue in district

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed officials to take effective measures to control seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue in the district.

On Monday, the Collector conducted a video-conference with MPDOs, municipal commissioners, ZP CEO, and officials from the Health, Panchayat Raj, and Welfare departments to coordinate efforts for vector-borne disease prevention.

During the meeting, the Collector stated that several dengue cases have already been officially reported in 2025 and warned that the number could increase further. He instructed the MPDOs and municipal commissioners to act swiftly to control the spread. Every Friday should be observed as a ‘Dry Day,’ he said, during which stagnant water should be removed, drinking water tanks cleaned, anti-larval spraying conducted, and awareness programmes organised in densely populated and high-risk areas.

The Collector underlined the importance of sanitation in curbing disease outbreaks. He instructed officials to collect information from both government and private hospitals on patients affected by vector-borne diseases and to conduct intensive sanitation drives in affected areas. He directed the DCHS to submit details of dengue cases reported over the past two months.

On the occasion of National Dengue Prevention Month, he also unveiled awareness posters. District Medical and Health Officer Dr DT Sudharani, District Malaria Officer Venu Gopal, and other officials participated in the meeting.