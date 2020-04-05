Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy says Relief camps provide food, shelter to poor, migrant people

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given instructions to all the district collectors to set up corona relief camps to take care of the homeless poor, migrated workers and beggars.



Despite facing financial constraints, the government has strong commitment to help the needy and destitute persons during the lockdown period. The Deputy Chief Minister has earlier reviewed the status of ongoing corona relief operations in the district with the district officers .

Participating at a programme held here on Saturday, he explained the steps taken by the government to contain the pandemic corona. He made an appeal to Tablighi participants in Delhi to come out voluntarily for testing of corona virus .

He further complimented that the role of the doctors, medical fraternity , health workers , and nursing personnel who have been striving to combat the dreaded corona virus. . Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu, Chittoor MLA Srinivasulu, former MP M Gnanendra Reddy, and others were present.

Mean while the Dy.CM handed over Rs.15.0 lakh cheque to the District Collector N B Guptha towards CM relief fund. Similarly, Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu donated Rs.15 lakh for CM's relief.