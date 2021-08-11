Chittoor district reports 175 Covid cases

Tirupati: While the increasing Covid positivity rate sends alarm signals in Chittoor district, it has reported 175 cases on Wednesday. It has been slightly lower than the previous day's 195 cases.

Out of the total 66 mandals, the positivity rate has been high in 27 mandals among which Puthalapattu, Vijayapuram, B Kothakota, Irala, Srikalahasti, Srirangaraja Puram and GD Nellore mandals were having more than 5 percent positivity rate as revealed by the District Colletor M Hari Narayanan.

Though the rate has more or less decreased in 19 mandals, it has been witnessing an increasing trend again. Out of 105 primary health centres, the positivity rate is on rise in the limits of 52 PHCs which includes Mangalam, the suburb of Tirupati Corporation. The Collector further said that the district has reported 97.26 percent recovery rate since March this year and having 2968 active cases as of now.