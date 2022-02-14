Chittoor: DSP, villager injured as Jalli Kattu turns violent

Kuppam (Chittoor district): A DSP belonged to Kolar district of Karnataka state and a villager from Tamil Nadu were severely injured in Jalli Kattu organised at Karlagattu village in Santhipuram mandal on Sunday.

According to police, the villagers of Karlagattu organised Jalli Kattu which falls under Kolar police jurisdiction of Karnataka. The bull taming game commenced with the hundreds of villagers participating actively in it.

However, a police team from Kolar led by DSP Muralidharan,54 after receiving information about the event reached the village to prevent the bull taming sport as it was banned in Karnataka state.

The area is located on the borders of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and AP where the villagers who are predominantly Tamilians argued that there is a no such bar in conducting Jalli Kattu leading to verbal clash which finally turned violent between police and villagers.

When the police tried to stop the sport, reportedly some youth hurled the stones at police. To bring situation under control, police resorted to lathi charge. In the incident, the DSP while trying to escape from racing bulls fell on the ground and got injured. In the lathi charge, one person Vinayakam,22 belonged to Vaniyambadi of Gudiyatham in Tamil Nadu, who came to relative's house in Karlagattu village to witness the sport also sustained injuries. The injured DSP and villager were shifted to PES government hospital in Kuppam where the doctors said the condition of Vinayakam was critical.