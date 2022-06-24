Chittoor : Ex-Mayor K Hemalatha hurt as police jeep runs over her feet

Chittoor : Former mayor of Chittoor corporation and TDP leader Katari Hemalatha was injured during police action against a party worker who had allegedly concealed drugs at his house here on Thursday night.

Hemalatha suffered minor injury when she was allegedly hit by a police vehicle as she was trying to resist police's attempt to arrest her follower Purna.

There was high drama at the residence of Purna in Santhapeta area when police reached there around midnight to conduct search, saying he has concealed ganja at his house. Purna denied this and alleged that he was being implicated.

On receipt of the information of police raid, Hemalata along with her supporters reached there and staged a protest. She tried to stop police from carrying Purna. As the police vehicle tried to speed off, it ran over Hemalata's feet resulting in minor fracture. The incident triggered strong protest by former mayor's supporters and TDP leaders. She was admitted to a hospital.

On learning of the incident, former minister Amaranatha Reddy, former MLC Dora Babu met Hemalatha at the hospital and condemned the police behavior towards woman leader. They also alleged that the police are foisting false cases against TDP leaders.

On Friday, TDP leaders including Chittoor party parliament president Pulivarthi Nani, Tirupati party parliament president Golla Narsimha Yadav met injured Hemalatha at government hospital.

Addressing media at her residence after getting discharged, Hemalatha said she met ASP C Jagadeesh at his chamber on Thursday seeking action against some YSRCP men who were threatening one Prasanna, a witness to twin murder of Katari Anuradha and Katari Mohan (in-laws of Hemalatha) who were killed brutally at municipal office on November 17, 2015.

She said on the same day (Thursday ) night the police conducted raid at her follower Purna's house (Prasanna's brother) and arrested him. She said the police vehicle ran over her leg causing minor fracture while she was obstructing it.

She accused that the police of planting ganja packet in Purna's house, bowing to ruling party's pressure.

Later in the afternoon, TDP leaders staged a dharna at SP office and gave representation seeking action against the responsible for attack on Hemalatha.

Responding to them, SP Rishanth Reddy said he already ordered a probe into the issue and assured them to take action against the responsible for the incident.