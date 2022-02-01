Chittoor: Focus on increasing student attendance in schools, officials told

Chittoor: District Collector M Harinarayanan directed the educational officers in the mandals to focus on increasing the student attendance and also improve sanitation in schools.

The Collector held a meeting with Joint Collector (Development) Ch Sridhar and also with the educational officers concerned on the better functioning of the schools in the district, here on Tuesday.

In the schools, he said efforts should be taken to adhere to the daily menu and also proper maintenance of sanitation. If any decrease in attendance is found in any schools the mandal officials should visit the school to find out the reasons for taking up required steps to improve attendance, he added.

The mandal educational officers (MEOs) should verify the daily report sent along with pictures uploaded by the school headmasters on sanitation for daily review for better maintenance of schools, the Collector said seeking the MEOs not to give any scope for any lapse in sanitation.

He wanted the Digital and Education Assistance wing in the village

secretariats (grama sachivalayams) to include inspection of schools in their duty chart for visiting the schools in their area to identify the problems if any to solve them and file reports on a daily basis without fail. In this connection he instructed the village-level staff to complete the details of the dropouts and also the children remaining away from study in 15 days for follow up action to bring them back to education.

The Collector also reviewed the modernisation of schools under the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme which was completed in the first phase in 1,533 schools in Chittoor district and also the progress of the construction of 40 additional schools in various schools with NABARD financial support.

In the meeting, the Collector also reviewed the 66 Bhavitha Centres (Bhavitha Kendralu) being run by the government in mandal headquarters for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and the facilities being provided to the children including physiotherapy, speech therapy for children, the performance of 20 Kasturba Schools and 19 model schools (Adarsa Patasalalu) in the district and also the utilisation of the Rs 90 crore released from 2018 to 2022 under various schemes including NABARD, Samagra Siksha etc.