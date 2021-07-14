Chittoor focuses on containment measures to bring down cases

Tirupati: Even though Chittoor district has been witnessing a significant drop in Covid cases during the past 15 days, the officials remain on the alert amidst the threat of a possible third wave.



They have been focussing on containment steps to bring down the cases further and creating awareness among the people on the Covid appropriate behaviour.

Towards this goal, District Collector M Hari Narayanan has directed the officials to intensify the programmes of 'Information, Education and Communication' (IEC) across the district. Officials have to focus on the implementation on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the field level.

As part of this awareness drive, 'No mask No entry', 'No mask No sale' and 'No mask No ride' types of boards have to be displayed at all government and private offices, hotels, shopping malls, shops, Rythu bazars, self-help groups meetings, MGNREGA works, religious places, theatres, buses, trains and other places.

The Mandal task force committee should visit weddings and other functions in their respective areas and ensure that everyone follows Covid protocols. The importance of wearing masks properly, following physical distancing and hand sanitisation will be propagated extensively besides motivating everyone to get vaccinated. Fines will be levied on those violating Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid cases has come down to below 500 for the past 10 days. From July 1 to 10, the district reported 4,133 cases witnessing a huge drop from 21,748 cases and 13,326 cases during the corresponding periods in May and June respectively. During the last four days, there has been a steady decline of the cases. While 353 cases were reported on Monday, it witnessed a further drop by 53 cases to register 300 cases on Tuesday.

DM & HO Dr U Sreehari told The Hans India that the district has borders with two States – Tamil Nadu and Karnataka due to which the cases have been still reporting around 300-400. Besides this, pilgrim activities have increased at the three major temples – Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam. Still, effective containment steps will be taken to bring down the cases to the lowest minimum.