Chittoor: Fraudster nabbed for cheating unemployed

Chittoor: Fraudster nabbed for cheating unemployed
Chittoor: The Two Town police here arrested a fraudster on Saturday for cheating 12 unemployed youth by promising to provide jobs in the district Collectorate, Civil Supplies department and Indian Railways.

The accused identified as M Hemanth Kumar. He collected Rs 36.5 lakh from them by saying that concerned officials have to be bribed to get jobs. Addressing the media at Police Guest House here, DSP K Eshwar Reddy has stated that the accused, native of CK Palli, earlier worked as a trackman in Srikalahasti railway station and was terminated from the services. The accused took Rs 5.14 lakh from one T Lokeshwar. He lodged a complaint with police. The police arrested Hemanth and sent him to judicial remand. Chittoor II Town CI Ugandhar and other police officials were present.

