Chittoor: Government committed to farmers welfare says Collector B N Gupta

Chittoor: District Collector B N Gupta said that Mango Food processing Industry has been helping to provide reasonable and supportive price for the mango farmers. In order to protect the interests of the farmers , the government has established several Rythu Bharosa Kendrams in the district, he said.

Mango Food Processing units Association president Goverdhan Bobby and a few owners of mango pulp units have felicitated the District Collector on Thursday for extending cooperation to run their units on profitable lines.

Addressing on the occasion , District Collector said the mango farmers used to cultivate the crop in an extent of 35,000 acres in the district.

The government has been very kind enough to relax the lockdown restrictions and to provide transportation and other facilities to farmers. He said due steps have been taken for ensuring supportive price for mango produce at the food processing units in the district.

Goverdhan Bobby, lauded the District Collector for extending needed cooperation to the food processing industry. Leaders of District Mango Food Processing Units - T Babu Reddy, Kumar Reddy, Raghuram , Amarnath, Sridhar, Chandra Sekhar and others were present.