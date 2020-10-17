Chittoor: Health officials told to achieve zero per cent Covid fatality rate

Chittoor: State Public Health Advisor (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Dr Kamal Raj on Saturday called upon the Superintendents of COVID-19 hospitals to make efforts for achieving zero per cent of Covid death rate in districts.



In view of abnormal corona positive virus cases recorded in the district, effective strategy should be implemented to prevent spread of virus in the district by deploying more rapid teams, he added.

District Collector Dr N Bharath Gupta has convened a review meeting on the progress of combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the district with all the superintendents of Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Saturday. Participating in the meeting as chief guest, Dr Kamalraj reiterated that there was an absolute need to achieve zero per cent mortality rate for which all the medical fraternity should strive.

He felt that there was an absolute need to ascertain the reason for registering more Covid-19 deaths in Chittoor district. He said that effective steps should be mooted for conducting more Covid-19 tests.

Explaining the steps taken by the Covid-19 hospitals in the district, Dr N B Gupta said the Covid death rate has come down from 16 to 8 per cent due to various efforts made by the health officials.

"Most of the coronavirus deaths have occurred at SVIMS, Tirupati. Experts committee has been constituted for ascertaining the causes in this regard. It is obvious that the performance of Padmavathi Medical College and Ruia Hospital in respect of the treatment of Covid-19 patients is appreciable," he hailed.

He reiterated there was no shortage of doctors, oxygen apparatus, ICU beds and others to combat Covid-19 in a constructive way.

The Collector further said the services of specialists of diabetes, cardiac, pulmonary and nephrology would be utilised in the treatment of Covid patients. SVIMS Superintendent Dr Ram, DMHO Dr Penchalaiah, DCH Dr Saralamma and all the Superintendents of District Covid-19 hospitals were present.