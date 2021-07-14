Chittoor: Mallaiah Konda Siva temple to be developed with Rs 10 crore

Thamballapalle(Chittoor district): The ancient Siva temple atop Mallaiah Konda, near here will be developed with an outlay of Rs 9.90 crore including reconstruction o the shrine at a cost of Rs 3.15 crore and laying of the road from the foot of the hill to the hilltop temple at Rs 6.75 crore, said Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking after performing Bhumi puja, along with Chittoor MP Reddappa, MLAs Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy (Tamaballapalli), M Navaz Basha (Madanapalli), Chintala Ramachandra Reddy ( Piler), Arani Srinivasulu (Chittoor) and Venkate Gowda (Palamaner), the minister said that government was keen on developing the Bramarambha Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on the lines of Srisailam temple to increase the footfall in the temple..

Later, the minister addressing an official meeting said Tamaballapalli constituency, the most backward in Chittoor district due to the negligence of the successive governments, was now poised for development after YSRCP came to power and took up a slew of schemes including roads, drinking water supply and also reconstruction of famous Siva temple.

With regard to roads, he said that rural roads taken up to a length of 500 km in the first phase were nearing completion in a month while in the second phase 175 km long roads in rural areas will be laid to cover all the villages in the constituency with BT road.

This apart, 6 roads under R and B also taken up at a cost of Rs 66 crore, he said adding that augmentation drinking water supply in villages was in progress under Jal Jeevan Mission with an outlay of Rs 14 crore. For fluoride-hit six villages Rs 35 lakh sanctioned for drinking water supply, he added.