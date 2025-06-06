Chittoor MLA for curbing plastic usage

Chittoor: Environment protection is the responsibility of every citizen and people should voluntarily involve in planting saplings, stated Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan.

On Thursday, he participated in the World Environment Day and Vanamahotsavam organised by forest department in Chittoor. The MLA said maintaining ecological balance is essential for human survival and wanted the people to reduce plastic usage to the minimum. Stating that raising temperatures are the result of deforestation, he said by taking up tree plantation in a big way we can save the environment. Students should take up planting trees in their schools and colleges to improve greenery.

DFO Bharani said that following the government directions, the forest department targeted to plant 30 lakh saplings in Chittoor district.

Deputy Mayor Rajesh Kumar Reddy, NGO Representatives, students participated in the programme.

Meanwhile in Tirupati, ‘Safeguarding our environment is the only way for human survival and a disease-free society,’ stated city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

On World Environment Day, along with Corporation Commissioner N Mourya and Greenery and Beautification Chairman M Sugunamma, he participated in a mass plantation drive held at Seethamma Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srinivasulu said that efforts are on to ensure a clean and tidy environment, keeping in view of the large number of pilgrims visiting the pilgrim city daily. With an aim to protect the environment, the corporation has planned to plant 5,090 saplings in the city to mark World Environment Day. He said it is the responsibility of women and youth to see that the saplings will grow.

Stating that this year’s World Environment Day theme is ‘Beat the plastic pollution’, the MLA urged people to stop using single use plastic and also ban plastic items to save humans and animals. Greenery and Beautification Chairman Sugunamma said the government is keen on containing plastic menace and plans are afoot to make cities and towns plastic free. Commissioner Mourya said under TUDA limits, plantation of 15,000 saplings is taken up and the administration is determined to make pilgrim city Tirupati plastic free by promoting cloth and paper bags. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav, ACP Balaji and others were present.