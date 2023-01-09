Chittoor: MP Midhun Reddy hails volunteer system in State

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy hailed that the volunteers in the state are directly providing fruits of welfare and developmental schemes at the door step of the beneficiaries through Sachivalayam set up.

Kicking off his Ward Bata programme at Punganur Municipality on Monday, the MP said that no state in the country has introduced such an innovative and pilot project in the state except the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He reiterated that both drinking and irrigated water would be provided to the western parts of district, Madanapalli, Punganur, Palamaner and Kuppam mandals through Jalajeevan Mission from Ghandikota reservoir. He added free tap connections would be issued for each house in Pungnur town for supplying protected drinking water.

He recalled that the CM during his recent visit to Kuppam instructed the concerned engineering personnel to complete the construction of HNSS Kuppam branch canal at the earliest.

He further said that he would strive for obtaining maximum assistance from the Centre for the development of the state. Chittoor MP N Reddappa also spoke.