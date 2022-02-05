Chittoor: MP Midhun Reddy inaugurates CC road constructed under EAP

Piler/Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes in the state to change lives of poor and to bring smile on faces of needy, said Rajmpeta MP Midhun Reddy.

The MP participated in a slew of development programmes in Piler constituency along with Piler MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and Thamballapalli MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy on Saturday.

Inaugurating a CC road constructed with Rs 76.60 lakh under Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) scheme from SC Palli Road to Balaiahkunta Vaddepalli, the three handed over a cheque of Rs 29.96 lakh to 910 beneficiaries of housing scheme each Rs 35, 000 on Pavala Vaddi interest and also a cheque of Rs 5 crore for 72 SHGs given by DRDA at Kollathopu of Nagaripalli village in Kalikiri mandal in a function.

Later, the MP along with MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy participated in swearing in ceremony of newly appointed body of Agriculture Market Committee of Valmikipuram where Ravi Naik took charge as Chairman and Arjun Reddy as vice –chairman and others as directors. Speaking at a public meeting held at Valmikipuram, the MP said the Chief Minister was giving top priority for eradication of poor in the state.

The MP promised that the drinking water problem in western mandals including Piler, Thamballapalli, Madanapalli and Punganur constituencies will be solved by laying pipelines under Water Grid scheme.

State Housing Board Chairman Bhaskar Naidu, Mineral Corporation Chairman Shameem Aslam, Director Harish Reddy, Tahsildar Ramani and MPDO Venkateswarlu were present.