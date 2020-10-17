Chittoor Municipal Corporation conducts Covid tests on 500 sanitary workers

Chittoor: Health officer Dr T Srinivasa Rao said that as per the instructions of Collector Dr N B Gupta Covid test were conducted on 500 sanitary workers of Municipal Corporation.

To safeguard the interests of health workers, who are treated as the frontline Covid warriors, personal protection kits were provided, he added.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he said effective measures were initiated to combat the pandemic. Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath has instructed all the ward health secretaries to visit each house in their respective wards and identify the primary and secondary contacts.

"Rapid tests have been conducted for over 3,500 suspects in the city and so far 200 tested positive for infection. Many of the infected are moving freely without taking any medical help and spreading the disease unwarrantedly," he added.