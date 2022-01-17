Chittoor: People told to strictly follow Covid guidelines

Chittoor: The active cases in Chittoor city have increased to 485 with 171 cases reported on Monday.

Expressing concern over the rise in cases, Mayor N Amuda stressed the need for people to strictly follow Covid guidelines.

In order to create awareness among people, the Chittoor Municipal Corporation organised a rally on Monday and the Mayor participated as a chief guest. Despite taking various measures including imposing fines for not wearing masks, she regretted that the student community was not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

She said that as there has been a significant rise in cases in the city, steps would be taken to declare containment zones in different divisions. She said the positive patients should strictly observe home isolation.

Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath sought the support from the citizens to contain the pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Chandrasekhar, several corporators, staff of the Health Department, ANMs, Anganwadi workers and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) participated in the rally.