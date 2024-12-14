Chittoor police crack down on drunk driving with 963 cases

Chittoor: In an effort to reduce road accidents and prevent fatalities, Chittoor Traffic Police have decided to tighten enforcement of traffic regulations. Recognising that alcohol consumption significantly increases the risk of accidents, the department has prioritised drunk driving checks. Despite potential pressure and pushback, Traffic CI Nithya Babu, with support from higher officials, is moving ahead resolutely.

Daily inspections are being conducted using breath analysers, with surprise checks keeping motorists on edge. These checks target all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, autos, cars, tractors and lorries. If motorists are found driving under the influence, their vehicles are seized, and cases are registered. In the past 11 months, 963 such cases have been filed.

When offenders are caught, political leaders, government officials and even some police officers have attempted to influence traffic enforcement. Despite these pressures, the traffic police remain firm and reject interference. They emphasise that drunk driving endangers not just drivers but also innocent bystanders, reinforcing the need for strict enforcement of regulations. Those who attempt to secure exemptions are made to understand the broader consequences of their actions.

The constant threat of inspections has instilled fear among employees and students who might otherwise consider driving under the influence. With the unpredictability of these checks, motorists are more cautious, unsure of when and where they might encounter traffic police. Some who defy the rules inevitably get caught and face the consequences. The public has generally praised the police for their diligence and commitment to road safety.

From January to November 30 this year, Chittoor Traffic Police registered 963 drunk driving cases. Out of these, 568 offenders were presented in court and fined, resulting in a total collection of Rs.56.09 lakh. Each offender was fined Rs.10000. The remaining 395 offenders will soon face legal action and fines. The police plan to intensify inspections further and ensure that all offenders face penalties, regardless of their status.