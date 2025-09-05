Chittoor police launch ‘Mini Falcon’ to strengthen law & order apparatus

Chittoor: Towards strengthening public safety, Chittoor District Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu launched the ‘Mini Falcon’ vehicle – a first-of-its-kind innovation not just in Andhra Pradesh, but across the country on Thursday.

“This is a new chapter in law and order management. The Mini Falcon will help us reach every street and village, ensuring people’s safety in a more effective way,” SP Manikanta Chandolu said during the launch. The event was also attended by senior police officials and AMMACTS Chairman G Dasaratha Reddy, whose organisation extended vital support in developing the vehicle.

“In Chittoor district, small towns and villages often witness big festivals, jatras, rallies, and public gatherings. This vehicle will help us maintain order and prevent untoward incidents even in narrow lanes,” The SP added.

The Mini Falcon comes equipped with cutting-edge surveillance and safety systems, including a 360-degree PTZ camera capable of rotating in all directions, additional fixed-point cameras on the sides and rear to cover every angle, advanced storage, and UPS power backup that ensures uninterrupted video recording for 3–4 hours even without external power. It can also connect to external power sources, allowing for continuous 24/7 monitoring in critical areas. Police officials noted that the vehicle would be particularly useful in preventing thefts, monitoring eve-teasing, and managing crowds during rallies and demonstrations.

Expressing gratitude, SP Chandolu said, “We sincerely thank AMMACTS for their support. Their contribution towards public safety will always be remembered.”

The launch programme saw the participation of Additional SP (Operations) SR Rajasekhara Raju, Additional SP (AR) Sivananda Kishore, Chittoor Sub-Division DSP T Sainath, and other officials.