Chittoor police roll out smart locks to combat burglaries

Chittoor: Chittoor district police have taken a significant step towards enhancing residential security by distributing approximately 6,500 smart door locks to residents across the district. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat burglaries and raise awareness about preventive measures using advanced technology.

Inspired by the safety infrastructure of modern smart cities, Chittoor’s Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu is leading the district towards adopting a tech-driven security framework. Alongside smart door locks, police are also promoting use of CCTV cameras and intruder alarms to strengthen home security.

Smart door locks have emerged as an innovative solution for safeguarding homes, providing an effective deterrent against unauthorised access. Unlike traditional locks, these advanced locks feature alarm systems that activate immediately if an attempt is made to tamper with them. The high-quality steel locks are designed with weather-resistant technology, making them durable against environmental factors such as rain and wind. Additionally, their pick-resistant keyholes make them an impenetrable barrier against theft.

To ensure widespread awareness, Chittoor police have organised special camps across the district, educating residents about the benefits and functionality of smart locks. Senior police officials, including SHOs, have actively participated in these sessions, offering live demonstrations and guidance on installation, usage and maintenance. They also emphasised other safety precautions to create a comprehensive security approach for homes.

Explaining the functionality of the smart locks, police officials highlighted the user-friendly design. Residents can activate the lock by simply securing its shackle into the housing and turning the key, which triggers a small beep to indicate activation. Once armed, the lock emits a loud alarm if it is moved or tampered with, providing an immediate alert. These locks come equipped with long-life batteries securely embedded to prevent unauthorised removal.

Speaking about the initiative, SP Manikanta Chandolu stressed the importance of adapting to modern security needs. “Our society is moving rapidly towards modernisation, and home security has become a fundamental necessity. Smart door locks not only protect against theft but also raise awareness about the importance of safety in our community. We encourage everyone to adopt these advanced solutions to build a safer society together”.

So far Chittoor police have distributed many such locks free to the poor people while for others they have been supplying them at a subsidised price. While each lock is available at a price of about Rs.600 on online platforms, the police purchased them in bulk and were able to supply them at below Rs.400. Chittoor SP wants to increase awareness on its benefits to make every household in the district along with temples and other commercial establishments embrace them.