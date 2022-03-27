Chittoor: Red sanders logs worth Rs 2 crore seized

Chittoor: The Chittoor police arrested Giri Naidu, an international red sanders smuggler based in Tamil Nadu along with five of his men and seized 145 red sanders logs worth Rs 2 crores on Saturday. SP S Senthil Kumar said two vehicles were also seized.

Speaking to media here, the SP said that Puttur division police conducted a vehicle checking drive on Saturday at various parts of the division. During the checks, police stopped a Sumo and a lorry going towards Tamil Nadu from Satyavedu and found 145 red sanders logs. They arrested Giri Naidu an international red sanders smuggler who was involved in smuggling the precious wood from Chennai to Taiwan and Malaysia.

The police also arrested N Srikanath, P Ramakrishnan, C Ponnuswamy, B Chinnaswamy and M Villain.

Senthil Kumar said that Special Enforcement Bureau director Vidayasagar Naidu, Puttur DSP Yaswanath, Satyavedu CI Siva Kumar and other police officials took part in the operation.