Chittoor: Submit applications in secretariat for pensions, says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that 62 lakh beneficiaries under BPL families are receiving Rs 2,500 per month under YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme and the government has been allocating Rs 1,570 crore per month for the same.

So far, the government has expended over Rs 40,000 crore towards the scheme, he added. The Minister taken part in YSR Pension Kanuka distribution programme held at Nadimpalli village in Punganur mandal on Sunday. He made it clear that issuing of pensions to eligible would be continuous process and all eligible would be given pension.

He advised all eligible to submit application at their respective Sachivalayams to get the pension. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy, YSRCP legislators A Srinivasulu and Navaj Bhasha, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy and Joint Collector R Rasekhar were present.