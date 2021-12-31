CHSDST Theresas College for Women receives Atal Ranking- 2021

Eluru: CHSDST Theresas College for Women (A), Eluru, is ranked under General (Non-Technical) Band-Performer by Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India and received Band-Performer.

Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar informed in an e-Release of ARIIA 2021 report on Wednesday.

CHSDST Theresas College for Women (A), Eluru, participated in multiple programmes such as mentorship, orientation programme and start-up supporting activities through The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of the college under the leadership of Chairperson Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello and vice-chairperson Dr Sr Showrillu for which the college received 4-Star status.

Principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello expressed her happiness and stated that CHSDST Theresas College for Women (A), Eluru, will take every possible step to create better options for the non- technical students.