CI, Head Constable in ACB net

Kurnool: In a major crackdown against corruption in the police department, officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Circle Inspector (CI) Madhu Sudhan Goud and Head Constable G Ravi Kumar of Kurnool IV Town Police Station while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 on Sunday.

According to ACB DSP Somanna, the accused officers were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from two complainant, identified as Besta Ravi and Besta Ragha. The duo had approached the police station in connection with a case, during which the CI and Head Constable allegedly demanded money to settle or influence the proceedings.

ACB sleuths laid a trap and apprehended Head Constable G Ravi Kumar while he was accepting the bribe. During interrogation, Ravi confessed that he was collecting the amount under the instructions of CI Madhu Sudhan Goud. Acting swiftly on this information, ACB officials arrested both the Head Constable and the CI. ACB DSP Somanna confirmed that a case has been registered against both officials under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and they have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.