CID probe soon into past irregularities in excise dept
Minister for excise, mines and geologyKollu Ravindraannounced that CID probe would be ordered soon into the irregularities that had taken place in liquor sales during the YSRCP government
Guntur: Minister for excise, mines and geologyKollu Ravindraannounced that CID probe would be ordered soon into the irregularities that had taken place in liquor sales during the YSRCP government. “The vigilance and enforcement enquiry has been completed on the irregularities committed in the excise department during the previous government’s rule. No one who is found to have committed irregularities will be spared,” he said while replying to the questions raised by the YSRCP MLCs in Legislative Council on Friday.
YSRCP MLCs Duvvada Srinivas, R Ramesh Yadav and T Madhava Rao raised the issue in the Council. Ravindra said the state government earned Rs1,800 crore application money under the new excise policy and is determined to supply quality liquor to the consumers. He made it clear the government did not increase the shops and informed that norms will be implemented very strictly on timing of sales.
He noted that consumer faced health problems due to poor quality of liquor sold by the YSRCP government. Vital organs like kidneys and liver were damaged for some persons due to consumption of inferior quality liquor.
He told the House that the NDA government would sell good quality liquor at low price and implement the best liquor policy in the country.
Ravindra said liquor of all prominent brands is now available in the state. The government is strictly monitoring the timings of the liquor shops. If any shop violates timings, official will impose a penalty of Rs.5-lakh first time, and it if it repeated, they will take a stern action against the liquor shop owner.
Earlier, YSRCP MLCs alleged that local MLAs are collecting 25 to 30 per cent commission from the liquor shops for supporting them and belt shops were set up to increase liquor sales. However, the minister rejected the charge.