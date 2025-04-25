CID seeks custody of ex intelligence chief Anjaneyulu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Thursday filed a petition in the court seeking CID custody to grill AP former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in connection with Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani’s arrest case.

Anjaneyulu was arrested three days ago and later produced in the court. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody till May 7.

Anjaneyulu is facing charges of illegally arresting the actress during the YSRCP rule. After questioning for several hours, he was produced before the court.

The CID officials said PSR Anjaneyulu didn’t co-operated in the investigation and didn’t answered to the questions they had asked. Anjaneyulu personally argued in the court and denied the charges levelled by the CID police that he illegally arrested the film actress.

The government had already suspended him along with two other IPS officers - Kanti Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, former CP and DCP of Vijayawada. Vishal Gunni told the police that he faced a lot of pressure from the senior police officers to arrest the film actress.

The CID is likely to get the custody for questioning the former AP intelligence chief. The NDA coalition government is very serious about this case and CID officials are collecting all evidence to prove the allegations they levelled against Anjaneyulu.