CID sleuths grill ex-MLA Alla

Guntur: The CID sleuths grilled former MLA and YSRCP leader Alla Rama Krishna Reddy at the CID regional office in Guntur city on Saturday , in connection with the attack on TDP State party office in Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021.

Police mentioned his name as 127th accused in the attack on TDP State party office and took up investigation. Responding to the notice issued by the CID police, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy appeared for questioning at the CID Regional office in Guntur city.

They questioned him in presence of his advocate. After the questioning, speaking to the media, the former MLA alleged that the TDP-led NDA government intentionally mentioned his name in the FIR to take revenge on him. He said there was no CC camera footage proof that he had participated in the attack.