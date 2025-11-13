CII summit to boost investments in AP, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has announced the participation of prestigious companies, including Google, at the upcoming CII Partnership Conference set to take place in Visakhapatnam on the 14th and 15th of this month. During his recent inspection of a sculpture titled 'Saikata', created on Rushikonda beach for the event, he highlighted the significance of the conference for the region.

He added that minister Nara Lokesh would be performing the Bhoomi Puja for several companies, including those in the IT sector, today. He expressed optimism that the CII Conference would usher in a wave of investments to Andhra Pradesh.

He reassured that with the efforts of the coalition government, companies are beginning to return to Andhra Pradesh.