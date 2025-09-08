CITU leaders slam TTD for failure in resolving employees’ issues

Tirupati: Leaders of the TTD Staff and Workers United Front accused the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management of failing to address long-pending employee problems.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary meeting of the United Front, held here on Sunday, CITU District Secretary Kandarapu Murali alleged that mismanagement and lack of coordination between officials and the TTD Board have delayed key resolutions.

The meeting was presided over by Venkataramana, with CITU District Treasurer KNN Prasada Rao inaugurating the event.

Murali pointed out that housing site allocations for employees and pensioners remain unresolved and promotions have been stalled for over four years, forcing hundreds to retire without benefits.

The employees’ body demanded immediate steps to regularise thousands of contract and society workers, implement compassionate appointments, and approve pending recruitment.

Other resolutions included raising the pilgrim allowance from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, hill allowance from Rs 400 to Rs 800, and permitting TTD staff to access treatment in corporate hospitals.

Union honorary president G Venkatesam recalled past struggles that won permanency for workers, while TTD leader Mallarapu Nagarjuna highlighted the 1991 victory that secured permanent status for thousands.

Union General Secretary Kata Gunasekhar presented the annual Report.

The meeting concluded with resolutions to be submitted to the TTD management and the state government.