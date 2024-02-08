Live
CITU president flays Modi for changes in IPC section
CITU District President, P Shankar Rao has announced plans to hold a nationwide transport sector strike on February 16.
CITU District President, P Shankar Rao has announced plans to hold a nationwide transport sector strike on February 16. This strike is aimed at protesting against what they perceive as the "evil policies" of the Modi and Jagan governments. According to the president, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is burdening the people and handing over the transport sector to corporates. They claim that the government plans to impose a burden of over 1000 crores on 46 lakh vehicles under the pretext of fitness regulations.
Furthermore, the president accuses the Modi government of changing the IPC section 304 (A), which has resulted in heavy punishments and penalties for the transport sector. They assert that these measures have caused fear and anxiety among the industry, which was previously self-reliant.
The event, aimed at encouraging people and motorists to join the protest, took place at the Bobbili RTC complex. The Lightweight Association President Althi Krishna and Auto workers' representative Lakshmana B.T.R. participated in the event.