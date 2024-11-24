City-based space-tech startup featured in Forbes

Visakhapatnam : Taramandal Technologies, a space-tech startup based in Visakhapatnam has gained a place in the prestigious Forbes India and D-Globalist #Select-200 list for 2024. This global recognition celebrates startups with global business potential, innovation and prospects for expansion.

Out of thousands of nominations from across the world, select 200 startups were chosen. Remarkably, Taramandal is the sole representative from Andhra Pradesh and the only startup working on satellite technology in this elite global list.

The Forbes Select-200 list is an acknowledgment of Taramandal’s relentless commitment towards innovation and excellence. It highlights the startup’s unique capabilities in designing technologies that push the boundaries of space exploration.

The Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 Entrepreneurs honours trail blazers who have demonstrated extraordinary vision, perseverance and influence in their respective domains. This inclusion is a testament for the teams’ relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to build sustainable satellite technologies.

Speaking about the recognition, Vineel Judson, who cofounded the space startup, said, “Being featured among Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Entrepreneurs is both a privilege and a responsibility. Taramandal’s innovations are driven by a commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The startup is working on sustainable satellite technologies to achieve net-zero orbits, contributing to the global mission of reducing space debris.