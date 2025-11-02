City beautification gets going at a brisk pace

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny is bracing for a significant transformation in terms of infrastructure and beautification ahead of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025.

The city roads are getting revamped in several stretches, while new ones are being laid at other localities.

A fresh coat of paint is being given to road medians, greenbelts and city walls.

Trees pruned, a batch of flowering plants replaces the drab ones and damaged footpaths are repaired in a fast-track mode.

To make the city look much greener, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is placing plants at road medians that dot the city.

Patch works, repair works and single layer of blacktop taken up for about 17 roads are in different stages of completion.

Some of the city walls are going to adorn mural art forms which are taken up at a cost of Rs.74 lakh.

A committee was formed to monitor the city beautification works under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Suresh Kumar.

The city’s major junctions are made more attractive with different themes.

Also, amenities at the city tourist spots are being improved to ensure that they provide a pleasant experience to scores of delegates and invitees who descend on the city for the partnership summit.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the officials concerned to focus on facilitating a hassle-free experience for the delegates arriving in the city from across the world and ensure that the city parks and other tourist spots look more appealing.

The 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025 focusing on the theme ‘technology, trust and trade: navigating the geo-economic order’ will witness over 3,000 delegates from across the globe.

With grand plans in place, the ensuing CII Partnership Summit 2025 scheduled on November 14 and 15 aims to foster collaborations and business partnerships to build a prosperous future for Andhra Pradesh. In addition to strengthening the state government’s technology-driven governance, the summit encourages investors from across the globe not just to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh but also consider setting up their shops in the State.