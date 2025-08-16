City exudes patriotic charm as depts, units celebrate I-Day with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 79th Independence Day celebrations, district machinery, companies, organisations and associations teamed up to spread patriotism and promote brotherhood in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Taking part in the Independence Day celebrations, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad stated that the NDA government is developing Visakhapatnam on all fronts.

He highlighted the achievements made by the State government in the past one-and-a-half years, schemes implemented and progress made in the period.

As many as 375 officials belonging to various departments and companies received ‘Prathibha Puraskar’ on the occasion.

As part of the I-Day celebrations, APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi received ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ from the Revenue Minister.

Several organisations and departments came together to celebrate the occasion by hoisting flags and delivering patriotic lectures.

As part of the I-Day celebrations, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor at the Port Golden Jubilee Stadium. M Angamuthu, chairperson, VPA, unfurled the national flag. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent of VPA presented a guard of honour, followed by a parade inspection and salute by the chairperson. In his address, Angamuthu reaffirmed VPA’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the citizens of Visakhapatnam by developing essential infrastructure that benefits both the port and the local community.

Similarly, Srinivas Muppaala, Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), hoisted the tricolour flag in the premises of VSEZ.

Speaking on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, he recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Later, highlighting the SEZ’s significant contributions, Srinivas Muppaala said the GSP of the country and exports of the country have grown over the decade by about 77 per cent.

As part of 79th Independence Day celebrations, R Ramakrishnan, Executive Director (I/C)-Visakh Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited hoisted the national flag in the refinery premises and inspected a Guard of Honour from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) led by Hrishabh Dewangan, Deputy Commandant, CISF. Marking the occasion, R Ramakrishnan, presented the appreciation awards to all cadres of CISF employees in the presence of CGMs and Deputy Commandant, CISF G Kiran Kumar, Chief General Manager-HR welcomed the gathering and other senior officials.

All CGMs, department heads and employees along with family members were present.

In the same way, the celebrations at NTPC Simhadri witnessed Sameer Sharma, ED & Head of Project, Simhadri hoisting the national flag in the presence of senior officials, employees, and their families.

The ceremonial flag hoisting was followed by a rhythmic platoon performance by CISF personnel, showcasing discipline and reverence for the nation. After paying tributes to the freedom fighters, Sharma highlighted Simhadri’s key achievements over the past year.

The event also featured vibrant tableaux by various departments and patriotic cultural performances by the students of Bal Bharti Public School, adding colour and pride to the occasion.

Another highlight was the felicitation of employees through presentation of prestigious awards such as Power Excel Awards, GM Meritorious Awards, Employee of the Year, Manveeyta Puraskar, and NTPC Champion, recognising outstanding contributions in their respective domains.

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour at the HSL Colony parade ground. Cmde Girideep Singh, IN (Retd), C&MD of HSL (Addl-charge), unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade comprising security and fire service personnel, NCC cadets, Rover Scouts, Scouts and Guides, and students from HSL and nearby schools. Emphasising the future direction, he outlined HSL’s adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, operational excellence initiatives, infrastructure modernisation, and upgrades in accounting standards to meet the challenges of the next stage of growth.