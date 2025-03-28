Live
City MLA inspects Eidgah Maidan
Highlights
City MLA Arani Srinivasulu urged the officials to complete arrangements for Ramzan festival.
Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu urged the officials to complete arrangements for Ramzan festival. Along with Corporation officials, on Thursday he inspected Eidgah Maidan on Chittoor road where Muslims from the city and surrounding places will offer prayers.
MLA Srinivasulu said Muslims, who piously observe the month-long custom on the occasion of Ramzan festival, will end their past on March 31. He extended Ramzan wishes to the Muslim community.
He said the NDA government is committed to the welfare of Muslims and initiated several measures for their development. He assured that he will strive to settle Eidgah Maidan dispute between railways and Muslims amicably.
