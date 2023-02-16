City of Destiny to witness increased VIP movement

Visakhapatnam: After bifurcation of the state, Visakhapatnam, which became the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing increased movement of VVIPs and VIPs every year.

Apart from maintaining law and order in the city, controlling traffic, providing security to celebrities and VVIPs pose a serious challenge for the police department.

The state government has already declared Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. As a result, industrialists, Central and state government higher officials, etc., are frequenting the city.

From Visakhapatnam airport to railway station and the hotels where the VVIPs and VIPs stay, police security should be given.

President, chief ministers, Union ministers, governors and judges of various states along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended programmes last year held in the port city. Meanwhile, most of the dignitaries who arrive in Visakhapatnam are also paying a visit to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham. Police officials have to deploy department personnel from other districts to provide adequate police security to those routes.

According to police records, a total of 623 VVIPs had visited Visakhapatnam in 2021, and the count increased to 1,143 by 2022.

With the subsequent global summits lined up one after the other, the arrival of delegates, industrialists and VIPs will also rise significantly this year. "We are deploying personnel from other districts as per the requirement. During the visit of the highest dignitaries of the country, extra caution should be taken to make sure of secured arrangements. It is our duty to ensure that the citizens do not face any inconvenience during the arrival of the VIPs," says city police commissioner CH Srikanth. He stated that the police personnel are handling the security cover for VIPs effectively without causing any disruption to the day-to-day activities.

Given the growing popularity of Visakhapatnam where the city is becoming a hub to host international events, the VIP movement is set to grow further in the coming days.