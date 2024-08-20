  • Menu
City police bust child trafficking racket

City police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Two persons arrested red-handed while striking a deal for sale of a 5-month-old child

Visakhapatnam: The city police crack child trafficking racket in Visakhapatnam.

Briefing about the details of the case, city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said two persons were nabbed red-handed while making a deal by selling a five-month-old infant near harbour park.

The police arrested seven more after the investigation into the case. Two persons from Kadapa, one from Delhi and one each from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam were involved in the crime.

The police identified during the probe that the gang was involved in child trafficking in various places, including Odisha, AP, Telangana and Delhi, the CP informed.

A special team was formed to trace the gang. So far, 17 persons were taken into custody.

