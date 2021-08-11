Civic bodies conducting raids on shops to put a check on single use plastic covers

Kurnool: The civic bodies have started intensive raids on shops to put an end to single use plastic usage. Recently, the Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, DK Balaji and other members have passed a resolution that a complete ban would be imposed on single use plastic. The resolution would come into force from August 1.

In the resolution, it has been clearly mentioned that, if the plastic is found to be used by any of the shop organizers, the civic authorities would impose a hefty fine or seize the shop license. Following the orders passed in the resolution, the civic bodies have started conducting raids at all commercial shops across the district on Wednesday.

The officials of Nandikotkur municipality have started conducting raids since Tuesday, said the chairperson, Sudhakar Reddy. He was accompanied by the Commissioner, Anki Reddy and councilors inspected various commercial shops, petty and roadside vendors. During the inspection, the officials have detected the usage of single use plastic.

The officials have imposed nominal fines on some petty and road side vendors and warned them not to repeat again. Some of the shop owners are warned that under any circumstances they should not use single use plastic. They said the shop owners should tell the customers to bring gunny bags with them.

If the shop owners are detected to be using the single use plastic covers then they have to be prepared to lose the shop license, stated the chairperson, Sudhakar Reddy.