Civic chief inspects pipeline works

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu inspected the ongoing pipeline interconnection works near Sanjeevayya Nagar Railway Gate here on Monday. He instructed the engineering officials to monitor the progress through shift-wise duty allocation and directed the officials to coordinate with the contractor to ensure uninterrupted continuation of the works.

As there is a possibility of rainfall, officials were advised to keep alternative arrangements ready so that the works do not get stalled. He instructed the EEs and DEs to stay at the worksite and supervise the interconnection works directly. He ordered the officials to complete the interconnection works before the stipulated time and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the public.

Later, he inspected sanitation. He said ward secretariat secretaries should be held responsible for encroachments on the drains in their jurisdiction and they should remove the encroachments.