Civic chief meets Union minister

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner K Mayur Ashok met Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Wednesday. During the meeting, they held detailed discussions on various ongoing development projects within the Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, future infrastructure development plans, and improvement of urban amenities.

He stated that support from the Central Government is crucial for the overall development of the city. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured his full cooperation for the development of Guntur city. He said that the Central Government would respond positively to development initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of the people. Officials expressed hope that this courtesy meeting would further strengthen development activities in Guntur city.