Civic chief orders removal of hoardings
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed owners to remove hoardings which are likely to collapse under the impact of Cyclone Michaung.
She said the hoarding owners will be held responsible, if anything happens due to the fall of hoardings.
Following orders of the GMC Commissioner, city planner Pradeep Kumar issued notices to the owners of hoardings.
The Municipal Commissioner instructed the town planning supervisors to examine the hoardings and take necessary steps to avoid accidents due to fall of hoardings. She directed the ward secretariat secretaries to examine the hoardings within their purview and take necessary steps.
The Collector warned that stern action will be taken against the officials who neglect their duties. She directed the officials not to give permission to the exhibition at Gunta Grounds.