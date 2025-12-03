Civic chief talks with sanitation workers over city cleanliness

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has assured sanitation workers that they can confidently express any requirements needed to improve the city’s cleanliness. As part of his field inspection on Tuesday, he visited Ramakrishnapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Inner Ring Road, UDA Colony, and Rajiv Nagar to review on-ground sanitation conditions.

During his inspection at Rajiv Nagar and UDA Colony, Dhyanachandra noticed that the roadside drains were filled with waste. He instructed officials to immediately clear the debris and ensure regular clearing of side drains, cleaning of dividers, and roads.

At the Ajit Singh Nagar Garbage Transfer Station, he reviewed waste management procedures and directed staff to ensure accurate processing and promote waste-to-wealth initiatives.

Later, he visited the Anna Canteen in Ajit Singh Nagar, interacting with beneficiaries and personally serving food to understand their feedback.

VMC Zonal Commissioner K Prabhudas, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Babu Srinivas, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.