Civic chief unhappy over poor state of sanitation

KMC Commissioner (FAC) Ch Naga Narasimha Rao shocked to notice poor sanitation prevailing in several wards in 7th division Kakinada city and expressed ire at the erratic attendance of the sanitary secretary and ministerial staff in the division. He questioned the reasons for their absence from duty.





As per the directives of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Special Officer and District Collector Dr Krithika Shukla, the KMC Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection of sanitation in 7th division on Monday. During inspection, the sanitary workers were found to be absent from their duties. Narasimha Rao visited various areas like Postal Colony, Market Area, Recharla Peta and other areas in Kakinada Smart City and inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in the division. He ordered the staff concerned to clear silt in the side canals for free flow of side canal water.





He appealed to the public not to throw waste on street corners and other public places. He issued a warning to Sanitary Inspectors and other officials regarding indifferent throwing of garbage by the residents, who should be fined immediately without any laxity.





Narasimha Rao interacted with the residents and explained to them the mode of keeping the surroundings clean and tidy. He warned any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them. He asked the officials to inspect and report accordingly and told them that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them. He suggested that wet and dry garbage and hazardous waste in particular should be handed over to sanitation workers separately.





The civic chief asked the residents to inform the toll-free number or the nearest secretariat if the workers do not come for garbage collection and action will be taken against them immediately.



