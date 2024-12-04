Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation

Live
Just In
Guntur: GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu met with Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rukmini on Tuesday at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. They discussed several topics, including road maintenance, sanitation, the hoardings policy, the removal of cables, and plans to convert dumping yards into parks.
Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu’s team also visited various wards within the JMC, where they interacted with local residents and officials. They examined the collection of domestic waste using e-autos, noting that each e-auto is responsible for collecting waste from eight households.
Additionally, they studied the process of matka composting and the management of public toilets. The team also evaluated the sanitary napkin vending machines located in the toilets and food courts established by the Jaipur Development Authority.