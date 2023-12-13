Civic officials from Odisha visit GVMC

Visakhapatnam: A team of officials from different municipal corporations of Odisha visited Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation here on Monday.

They visited slum areas, including Vidya Nagar, Atchiammapetta and Kobbari Thota of zone III and zone IV.

Team leader Shishir Ranjan Das briefed about ‘Jaga Mission’, one of the largest land titling and slum upgrading schemes of Odisha supported by the TATA Steel Foundation. The mission’s main objective is to promote social equality among slums, he said.

During the visit, officials of both states discussed various development activities carried out in the slums that include nine amenities such as drinking water supply, drainage management system, community centres, electricity, toilets in every household etc.

GVMC additional commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao explained the infrastructure and schemes provided by the GVMC to the people of Visakhapatnam.

About 70 cluster coordinators from various corporations arrived from Odisha and appreciated the programmes being implemented by the GVMC.

They said that they will bring the schemes implemented in Visakhapatnam to the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Apart from that, they informed that a report would be submitted on the development of open spaces and children’s parks across the GVMC and follow the system.