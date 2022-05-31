  • Menu
Civils 56th ranker hails from Kakinada

Dr Koppisetti Kiranmai
Dr Koppisetti Kiranmai

Highlights

AIR of 56, Dr Koppisetti Kiranmai emerged as Andhra Pradesh topper in UPSC Civil Services examination, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Kakinada: With an All India Rank (AIR) of 56, Dr Koppisetti Kiranmai emerged as Andhra Pradesh topper in UPSC Civil Services examination, the results of which were declared on Monday.

She completed MBBS and MS from Osmania Medical College in 2015. Kiranmai succeeded in UPSC Civil Services examination in fourth attempt.

Dr Kiranmai told 'The Hans India' that her parents live in Kakinada and she stayed in Hyderabad and presently in in New Delhi. She is married and has a daughter. Kiranmai said that she hesitated to attempt Civils after marriage and got a good rank.

