Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1

Vijayawada: The Commissioner of Technical Education and ECET Admissions Convener Chadalavada Nagarani said on Saturday that the students who got seats in the APECET 2023 admissions process can report at the designated colleges even on Sunday (July 30).

She stated that the classes will start from August 1 following the counselling schedule prescribed for the second-year engineering admissions. Students from polytechnic background join the second year after obtaining ranks in the APECET.

She informed that 35,100 seats are available in 218 colleges in the private sector and 2,367 seats are available in 19 university colleges in the government sector. As part of the first round of counselling, 1,912 students have been allocated to university colleges and 15,667 people have been allocated to private colleges.

Nagarani stated that the remaining seats will be filled in the second round of counselling. According to the rules, reservations are applicable for sports, disabled, children of armed forces employees, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides quota, but 166 sports quota and 336 NCC quota seats have not been filled.

She said that the merit list should be received from the Sports Authority, NCC officials. For more information, the students can visit APECET convenor’s office on the Technical Education office premises, Mangalagiri. Nagarani stated that the help centre officials can be contacted during office hours through phone numbers 7995681678, 7995865456 and 9177927677.