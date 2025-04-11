Classes to commence from April 14

Vijayawada: The Society for Employment generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) jointly announced that applications are being accepted from eligible candidates for nursing jobs in Germany under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme.

Harihara Nath, project coordinator of DRDA (SEEDAP), Krishna district said in a statement here on Thursday that candidates with B.Sc. or M.Sc. Nursing qualifications and aged between 20 and 35 years are eligible. Those with experience in general hospitals and an interest in learning the German language must attend free training classes with boarding and lodging facilities up to the B2 level of German language proficiency.

Selected candidates will receive free airfare, and the salary will range from Rs. 2.4 lakh to 3.10 lakh per month. The SEEDAP is facilitating these job opportunities.

Classes are scheduled to commence from April 14 at the Skill College at Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada. For more details, the interested candidates can contact the numbers 99630 74879, 94927 19843 or 72888 73337.