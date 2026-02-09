Classmates reunite after four decades

Vijayawada: Nostalgiaand joy filled the air as alumni of Dalavai Subbaramaiah Municipal High School, located at Kummaripalem Centre at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada, belonging to the SSC 1986–87 Class X batch, came together for a memorable reunion here on Sunday.

About 50 former students, now aged between 52 and 55 years, attended the get-together, cherishing the rare opportunity to reconnect after nearly four decades. Many shared that they have completed major milestones in life, with their children married and several of them now enjoying the role of grandparents, making the reunion all the more special.

The alumni expressed happiness over meeting old friends and decided to remain in constant touch through WhatsApp and other digital platforms to keep their bond alive. They also resolved to support each other emotionally, especially those living alone or facing stress, and agreed to share their thoughts and feelings openly to overcome loneliness.

The event turned nostalgic as participants fondly recalled their school days, teachers, classrooms, and unforgettable moments, transforming the reunion into a heart-warming celebration of friendship, memories, and lifelong connections.