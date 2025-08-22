  • Menu
Clay idol making competitions held

Following the directives from APPCB Chairman Dr P Krishnaiah and district Collector P Ranjith Basha, AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Kurnool Regional Office is holding awareness programmes for eco-friendly idol immersion.

Kurnool: Following the directives from APPCB Chairman Dr P Krishnaiah and district Collector P Ranjith Basha, AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Kurnool Regional Office is holding awareness programmes for eco-friendly idol immersion. These initiatives, timed for Vinayaka Chaturthi and Dussehra 2025, aim to prevent water pollution by promoting the use of clay idols and natural colours.

As part of the campaign, the APPCB recently organised a clay idol making competition at Montessori Public School, Kurnool. Environmental Engineer PV Kishore Reddy oversaw the event, and Scientific Officer Dr G Narasimhulu distributed prizes to the winners. During the programme, officials and teachers educated students on celebrating the festival sustainably. They advised against using Plaster of Paris, chemical dyes, oil paints, or plastic. They also encouraged students to avoid noise pollution and to immerse idols at home, using the water for plants instead of polluting local water bodies.

