Live
- 3,978 youth participate in Indian Swachhta League 2.0
- Navratri celebrations at Vallabha Ganapati Mandir start
- Shah denounces vote bank politics
- Irrigation Projects: Tulasi Reddy flays CM over failure to protect State’s interests
- Top-9 stocks add Rs 1.80 trn to mcap
- Ahead of Brahmotsavams, security beefed up at Tirupati station
- BJP will win more LS seats in 2024: Union Minister
- Top Congress leaders to address public meetings in AP
- Tirumala spruced up for nine-day Brahmotsavams
- Global cues to steer market direction
Just In
Clay Vinayaka idols distributed
Highlights
Guntur: AP Pollution Control Board, Guntur Region Executive Engineer M Narayanan stressed the need to save the environment and urged devotees to...
Guntur: AP Pollution Control Board, Guntur Region Executive Engineer M Narayanan stressed the need to save the environment and urged devotees to perform puja to clay Vinayaka idol on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival on Monday. He distributed clay Vinayaka idols free of cost at Gandhi Park Centre here on Sunday. He conveyed Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS