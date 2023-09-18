  • Menu
Clay Vinayaka idols distributed

AP Pollution Control Board Guntur Region Executive Engineer M Narayanan distributing clay Vinayaka idols in Guntur on Sunday
Highlights

Guntur: AP Pollution Control Board, Guntur Region Executive Engineer M Narayanan stressed the need to save the environment and urged devotees to perform puja to clay Vinayaka idol on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival on Monday. He distributed clay Vinayaka idols free of cost at Gandhi Park Centre here on Sunday. He conveyed Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people.

