Clean city is everyone’s responsibility: VMC Commissioner

Vijayawada: Stating that maintaining a clean city is the collective responsibility of all citizens, Dhyanachandra HM, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner, urged parents and educational institutions to cultivate civic responsibility among students.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Commissioner noted that following the recent examinations conducted across Vijayawada, some students were found discarding question papers and torn pieces of paper on roads. He expressed concern that such behaviour is severely affecting the city’s cleanliness.

He pointed out that paper waste accumulating on streets not only creates an unsightly environment but also places an additional burden on sanitation workers who are striving to keep the city clean, thereby making their work more difficult. Commissioner Dhyanchandra, therefore, appealed to parents, managements of institutions conducting examinations, and schools and colleges where students appear for exams to issue clear instructions on proper waste disposal. Students should be advised not to throw question papers or other paper waste on roads and instead use designated dustbins.

Emphasising that maintaining urban cleanliness, safeguarding public health, and ensuring a safe environment are shared responsibilities, he said fostering civic sense among students—the nation’s future—is essential. He called upon all citizens to cooperate in preserving a clean, healthy and sustainable urban environment.